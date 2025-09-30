Government shuts down after no deal is reached

A view of the U.S. Capitol is seen at sunset on September 30, 2025, in Washington, DC. Lawmakers face a looming deadline to reach a bipartisan funding agreement before midnight, or risk triggering a federal government shutdown. (Photo by MEHMET ESER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

9:20 PM – Tuesday, September 30, 2025

The U.S. government has officially shut down after Republicans and Democrats failed to reach a funding deal.

The shutdown comes after the Senate’s rejection of both the House-passed Republican “clean” stopgap bill and the Democrats’ counter proposal, with neither side reaching the 60 votes required to advance.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) announced that on Wednesday, the Senate will vote on legislation to reopen the federal government.

“We picked up three tonight when we voted on this,” Thune said during a television interview on Tuesday.

He stated that Republicans hope to secure more votes in the next round.

“Eventually, we’ll get enough to pass this thing in the Senate and keep the government open,” he continued.

Thune was referring to the three Democrats, Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and Angus King (I-Maine), who voted with the Republican side to keep the government open.

