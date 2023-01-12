Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders bans the term ‘Latinx’ from official government documents

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks after taking the oath of the office on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Will Newton)

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 5:18 PM PT – Thursday, January 12, 2023

Newly sworn in governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has signed an executive order banning the term ‘Latinx’ from official state documents.

The order stated that ‘Latinx’ was originally intended to be an alternative to “Latino” or “Latina,” for people who don’t identify as male or female, or who do not want to be identified by their gender. Since the term was adopted, numerous politicians and corporations have added the term “Latinx” to their vocabulary in order to be viewed as more inclusive.

The former Trump White House Press Secretary signed the order after she took office on Tuesday. This order is believed to be the first executive order of its kind.

A spokesperson for the Republican governor, Alexa Henning, revealed that the term was removed by the governor due to being culturally insensitive.

“During the transition we found instances of this term being used. Specifically, the Arkansas Department of Health has a Latinx Public Info Coordinator and Latinx Outreach Coordinator. As the governor said when signing this executive order, she will not permit this government to use culturally insensitive words,” Henning said.

Other orders that were signed on her first day included ones focusing on budgeting, spending and one banning schools from teaching Critical Race Theory.

All state offices have 60 days to replace the term ‘Latinx.’