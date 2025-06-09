Gov. Newsom sues Trump admin over federalization of California National Guard

California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Gemperle Orchard on April 16, 2025 in Ceres, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

6:04 PM – Monday, June 9, 2025

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the state is suing the Trump administration due to President Donald Trump federalizing the state’s National Guard — in response to the violent riots taking place in Los Angeles.

Riots broke out across Los Angeles to protest local raids conducted by the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE), overwhelming LAPD — prompting a strong response from President Donald Trump.

Rioters were caught on camera torching cars and throwing rocks at police vehicles, leading to numerous arrests as the federal guard worked to stamp out the chaotic gathering.

Advertisement

“Donald Trump is putting fuel on this fire. Commandeering a state’s National Guard without consulting the Governor of that state is illegal and immoral,” Newsom wrote in an X post on Sunday. “California will be taking him to court.”

Newsom issued an update on Monday, writing: “This is a manufactured crisis. [Trump] is creating fear and terror to take over a state militia and violate the U.S. constitution. The illegal order he signed could allow him to send the military into ANY STATE HE WISHES. Every governor – red or blue – should reject this outrageous overreach. There’s a lot of hyperbole out there. This isn’t that. This is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism that threatens the foundation of our republic. We cannot let it stand.”

The spat between Newsom and Trump continued after Newsom dared Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, to arrest him.

“Come after me. Arrest me. Let’s just get it over with, tough guy,” Newsom stated on Sunday.

Newsom’s comment seemingly meant to amplify the narrative that the Trump administration was overstepping its authority, despite Homan clarifying his message that nobody is above the law regardless of their authority.

“Look I’m not biting on that,” Homan responded when directly asked about Newsom’s comment during a segment on MSNBC. “The NBC reporter that interviewed me is very dishonest. We did a 20 minute interview and he cuts out a little clip and takes my words out of context.”

“Here’s what I said – they have a right to protest, they have the first amendment right, but they can’t cross that line. They can’t cross that line of impediment, they can’t cross that line of putting their hands on officers, they can’t cross that line of knowing and concealing an illegal alien because they are all federal crimes,” he continued.

“That includes Mayor [Karen] Bass and Governor Newsom – and I was clear, they haven’t crossed the line but they’re not above the law either. If they commit a crime, they certainly would ask for prosecution. That’s what was happening. I never threatened to arrest Governor Newsom, so I’m not biting off on that,” he added.

Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta stated that he plans on requesting a court order declaring that Trump’s deployment of the National Guard was unlawful, while acquiring a restraining order against its deployment.

“Federalizing the California National Guard is an abuse of the President’s authority under the law and not one we take lightly. We’re asking a court to put a stop to the unlawful, unprecedented order,” he wrote in an announcement.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!