Gov. Kemp urges Georgians to get out and vote

Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at a campaign event on May 17, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. Kemp touted a one-time tax refund included in the state budget he signed last week on a statewide bus tour to meet and talk with voters ahead of the May 24 primary. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Georgia’s Governor has urged his voters to cast their ballots for Herschel Walker in the Senate runoff race.

When he took to Twitter early on Tuesday, Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) shared a video explaining that every vote will count in the election.

In the video, he asked whether Georgians want to send Democrat incumbent Raphael Warnock back to Washington for another six years, after he’s voted with Joe Biden nearly 100 percent of the time. Kemp suggested that instead, a vote for Walker is a vote for an end to 40-year high inflation, lower gas prices, a secure southern border and tax cuts.

Tuesday’s contest remains high stakes for Democrats who are looking to establish a 51-seat majority in the Senate.

Recent polling showed that voters who chose Kemp and Warnock in the November 8th election could switch their votes to Walker in the Georgia Senate runoff election. The two candidates appear to be neck and neck.