Gov. Josh Shapiro rebukes claims Kamala Harris made about him in her book as ‘complete and utter bull****’

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:36 PM – Thursday, December 4, 2025

Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro sharply criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris over excerpts written in her most recent book recounting her failed presidential campaign, labeling her claims about him as “utter bull****.”

In a recent interview with The Atlantic’s Tim Alberta, Shapiro (D-Pa.) responded to claims Harris made in her book “107 Days,” regarding her process of selecting a running mate.

In the book, Harris accused Shapiro of essentially “hijacking” the conversation during his interview to become her running mate and of insisting on being “in the room for every decision,” prompting Harris to remind Shapiro that “a vice president is not a co-president.”

Additionally, Harris wrote that Shapiro asked “how he might arrange to get Pennsylvania artists’ work on loan from the Smithsonian.”

"She wrote that in her book?" Shapiro asked Alberta in the interview published on Wednesday.

“That’s complete and utter bull****. I can tell you that her accounts are just blatant lies,” he continued.

Shapiro admitted that he “did ask a bunch of questions” during his interview with Harris, asking, “Wouldn’t you ask questions if someone was talking to you about forming a partnership and working together?”

Alberta went on to ask whether he felt betrayed by Harris, to which he responded: “I mean, she’s trying to sell books and cover her ass.”

Collecting himself, he added: “I shouldn’t say ‘cover her ass.’ I think that’s not appropriate. She’s trying to sell books. Period.”

Shapiro went on to call out the Democrat party for essentially abandoning non-college-educated White voters, proclaiming, “Democrats lost ground in some of these communities by failing to show up and failing to treat people with a level of respect that they deserve.”

Shapiro added that he dislikes President Donald Trump, however, he noted that he does “respect his ability to communicate with these constituencies.”

“Donald Trump has been a once-in-a-generation political figure who’s managed to connect on a deeper cultural level,” the governor stated.

Shapiro appears to have dodged a bullet by not being chosen to attach his reputation to the disaster that was Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign, positioning him as a viable candidate should he decide to run for president in the future. According to a recent Quinnipiac University poll, his approval rating hovers around 60%.

