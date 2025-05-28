Gov. DeSantis signs bill imposing tougher penalties for those who abandon pets during natural disasters

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. DeSantis was the projected winner by a double-digit lead. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:18 PM – Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a legislation into law that will impose tougher penalties on residents who abandon their pets during natural disasters.

On Wednesday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) signed the bill inspired by the rescue of a dog that had been left behind during Hurricane Milton.

Following Hurricane Milton, a bull terrier that was left chained to a fence was found near Tampa.

Advertisement

DeSantis said during a ceremony at Big Dog Ranch Rescue that a state trooper rescued the dog, now named Trooper, and he was adopted by a couple in Broward County.

The owner of the dog was charged with animal cruelty. Violations committed during hurricanes or other catastrophes will be punished by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to a new law that will take effect on October 1st.

“Florida will not tolerate cruelty toward animals, especially in times of crisis,” said the governor, who signed the bills while cradling a puppy.

Due to hurricane season starting next week, the governor also signed a bill that enhances criminal penalties for severe cruelty to dogs and other pets.

The second measure is set to take effect on July 1st, which will allow a range of penalties in cases of severe animal abuse.

This measure was inspired by a dog named Dexter that was found decapitated at a park.

