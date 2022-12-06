Gov. DeSantis provides relief for Hurricane Ian

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, on Key Biscayne, Fla. The Governor announced increased funding for the environmental protection of Biscayne Bay. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

December 6, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is offering recovery relief options to residents who were impacted by Hurricane Ian.

According to Florida’s Voice, DeSantis (R-Fla.) will be providing $25 million in funding in order to help repair homes that were damaged by Hurricane Ian. The Republican hopes he can help bring the homes of some Floridians back to livable conditions.

This comes after the Biden administration’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), reportedly denied the state’s request for emergency funds. The agency stated that there was an “inability to confirm” that this aid would achieve the intended outcome in helping the disaster victims.

DeSantis announced that he is now offering a recovery portal which will assist eligible Floridians with a multitude of support options, as well as resources that are available through Florida’s sheltering and housing relief program.

DeSantis added that Floridians have a long road to recovery ahead. His administration is working hard to ensure they’re making that process as smooth as possible.