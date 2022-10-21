Gov. DeSantis: No COVID vaccine mandate in Fla. schools

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference to update information about the on ongoing efforts to help people after hurricane Ian passed through the area on October 4, 2022 in Cape Coral, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

UPDATED 10:31 AM PT – Friday, October 21, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis has reaffirmed that there will be no mandatory Coronavirus vaccines for school children in Florida.

On Thursday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) announced he is committed to ensuring that the decision on whether or not children should be vaccinated lies within the hands of parents. The Republican said most parents have opted out of booster shots for their kids.

“As long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shot mandates for your kids. That is your decision,” DeSantis said. “There’s some people that would maybe heed their guidelines. But many, many more they’re who’ve watched the CDC perform since COVID and I kind of understand. There’s a political ideology that is steeped in into this.”

In his speech, the governor also pointed out the Florida Surgeon General’s previous recommendation against the jab for lack of proven benefit.

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Prevention’s Advisory Committee recommended that COVID-19 vaccines be added to the immunization schedule.