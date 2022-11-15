Gov. DeSantis: Media claims about Trump rift “just noise”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives a victory speech after defeating Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Charlie Crist during his election night watch party at the Tampa Convention Center on November 8, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:345 PM PT – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is downplaying media claims of his rift with former President Donald J. Trump, by saying ‘it is all just noise.’

On Tuesday, DeSantis (R-Fla.) addressed recent criticisms by Trump by saying there is not much to it and what really matters is that he did a good job for the people of Florida.

The Florida governor stressed that he has been standing up for the people of Florida and that is why he won the reelection.

Last week, the former president said that DeSantis is an average governor and he claimed that DeSantis won his 2018 election because he got a Trump endorsement.

During his speech, DeSantis also mentioned that the Republican party did not perform very well in these past midterms.

“Well look I think some of this stuff is overdone in some of the media at the end of the day, we had an election nationwide,” DeSantis said. “There were some success stories across the country, yeah I think Georgia governor, Ohio, Texas, but there were a lot of disappointments. I mean, that’s just the reality. It was a hugely underwhelming, disappointing performance.”

Last year, millions of Republican voters permanently moved to Florida which resulted in a 58% surge in Miami rents. The influx of Republicans to the Sunshine State aided to DeSantis’ reelection.