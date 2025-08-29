Gov. Abbott signs new Texas congressional map into law, securing 5 new GOP seats

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks on stage at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:59 AM – Friday, August 29, 2025

Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott has signed a new congressional map into law, celebrating Texas Republicans’ five new Senate seats.

Abbott (R-Texas) posted the announcement on X early on Friday.

“Today, I signed the One Big Beautiful Map into law,” Abbot wrote, referencing Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” from earlier this year. “This map ensures fairer representation in Congress. Texas will be more RED in Congress.” Advertisement

The Texas governor promised to sign the bill “swiftly” last week, after it came out that the Senate had approved it and sent it to his office.

The bill had finally passed after weeks of backlash and scheming from Texas Democrats, who broke quorum by fleeing the state to avoid a redistricting vote. Nonetheless, enough members eventually returned and the vote was able to take place.

Meanwhile, some Texas Democrats have argued that the new map is racially discriminatory, such as Texas Democrat Party Chair Kendall Scudder.

“This isn’t over — we’ll see these clowns in court,” Scudder said. “We aren’t done fighting against these racially discriminatory maps, and fully expect the letter of the law to prevail over these sycophantic Republican politicians who think the rules don’t apply to them.”

The new GOP-favored Texas map has sparked a ripple effect across several states, with Democrat officials now pushing for their own redistricting efforts to counterbalance its impact. Leading the charge is Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.)

Newsom proposed a special election to override the authority of an independent commission set up by former GOP Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. The independent commission typically handles matters pertaining to the redistricting of California. Newsom affirmed that he plans to add five Democrat seats to his state, canceling out the five seats Texas is forecast to gain.

“STOP RIGGING TEXAS MAPS AND CALIFORNIA WON’T MAKE OURS MORE ‘BEAUTIFUL,’” Newsom wrote last month on X — “beautiful” presumably meaning “blue.”

The states that have reportedly been looking to redraw their maps include Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York and Wisconsin. In addition, Ohio, which was mostly red in 2024, will redraw congressional maps before the 2026 midterms to comply with state laws.

