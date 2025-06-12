GOP wins annual Congressional baseball game against Democrats for fifth year in a row

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) carries the trophy after Republicans win the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901, features Republican congressional members vs Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:47 PM – Thursday, June 12, 2025

Republican lawmakers emerged victorious over their Democrat counterparts in the 2025 Congressional baseball game — marking their fifth consecutive win.

On Wednesday, for the fifth year in a row, Republicans won the annual Congressional sports game, beating the Democrats 13-2.

Representative Greg Steube (R-Fla.), 47, who was seriously injured in a ladder fall two years ago, pitched five innings, striking out seven Democrats.

“I am going to take an ice bath tomorrow,” Steube quipped after the game.

Additionally Representative August Pfluger (R-Texas) won MVP of the game, with his close play going viral on social media.

“Proud to have been selected MVP for this year’s Congressional Baseball Game!” the Texas Republican wrote on X. “Couldn’t have asked for a better support team here in DC! Another huge win for Republicans.”

More than 30,000 tickets were sold for the game, which reportedly raised $2.8 million for dozens of charities.

“Team GOP takes the WIN!! 🏆Proud to take the field with my Republican colleagues tonight and bring home the win,” House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) wrote on X. “We raised $2.8 million for local charities. We’re not tired of winning!”

