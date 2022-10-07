GOP Senators Release PSA to Parents About dangers of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween

Children go trick or treating on Halloween night in Monterey Park, California on October 31, 2019. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 4:54 PM PT – Friday, October 7, 2022

A group of Republican Senators are warning parents and guardians about the dangers of Rainbow Fentanyl.

13 GOP Senators, led by Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan), released a public service announcement on Thursday. There, they outlined measures parents can take in order to protect their children from the dangerous drug.

The Senators are especially concerned as Halloween approaches.

Their message comes after the Drug Enforcement Administration announced that drug cartels appear to be trying to sell fentanyl that is made to look like candy to children and young people.

The Senators are also reminding parents and guardians to check their children’s candy for any drugs, candies without wrappers and candy that looks suspiciously packaged.

The CDC has reported that synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, are the primary driver of overdose deaths in the United States.