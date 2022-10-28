GOP Senators on Health Cmte release interim report on COVID-19

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:14 PM PT – Friday, October 28, 2022
Republicans on the Senate Health Committee conclude that COVID-19 was most likely caused by a lab leak incident in Wuhan, China.
The Senators released the interim assessment in a 35-page report on Thursday.
The report cited holes in previously published scientific research about the virus transmitting from an animal to a human, stating how experts have yet to identify the host animal. They also mentioned several persistent bio-safety problems at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including management and training concerns.
Ranking member Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said his goal with the report is to provide a better picture of what we know so far about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.