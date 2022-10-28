GOP Senators on Health Cmte release interim report on COVID-19

Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:14 PM PT – Friday, October 28, 2022

Republicans on the Senate Health Committee conclude that COVID-19 was most likely caused by a lab leak incident in Wuhan, China.

The Senators released the interim assessment in a 35-page report on Thursday.

The report cited holes in previously published scientific research about the virus transmitting from an animal to a human, stating how experts have yet to identify the host animal. They also mentioned several persistent bio-safety problems at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including management and training concerns.

Ranking member Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said his goal with the report is to provide a better picture of what we know so far about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.