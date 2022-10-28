GOP Senators on Health Cmte release interim report on COVID-19

Security personnel stand guard outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan as members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 coronavirus make a visit to the institute in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on February 3, 2021. (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

October 28, 2022

Republicans on the Senate Health Committee conclude that COVID-19 was most likely caused by a lab leak incident in Wuhan, China.

The Senators released the interim assessment in a 35-page report on Thursday.

The report cited holes in previously published scientific research about the virus transmitting from an animal to a human, stating how experts have yet to identify the host animal. They also mentioned several persistent bio-safety problems at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, including management and training concerns.

Ranking member Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said his goal with the report is to provide a better picture of what we know so far about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.