GOP Sen. Tuberville announces Alabama gubernatorial run

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:09 PM – Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville has announced that he will be running for his state’s governor position.

On Tuesday, 70-year-old Tuberville (R-Ala.) launched his campaign along with his new website coachforgovernor.com.

In 2020, Tuberville was elected to the Senate after defeating then-Democrat Sen. Doug Jones, flipping the seat back to GOP red after Jones had become the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Alabama in 25 years.

Jones is also rumored to be considering another run for office, with his name being floated for the Senate and governor.

The former Auburn University football coach, who had never held public office prior to becoming a senator, is a strong ally of President Donald Trump.

Trump endorsed Tuberville when he first ran for Senate.

“President Trump was a guy that really was behind me during the Senate race, he’s been behind me ever since, and today, I will announce that I will be the future governor of the great state of Alabama,” Tuberville said on Fox News’ “The Will Cain Show,” officially launching his bid.

