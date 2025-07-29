GOP Sen. Hawley proposes $600 rebate for Americans funded by tariff revenue

U.S. Sen. Joshua Hawley (R-MO) speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett (Susan Walsh – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:36 AM – Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Missouri GOP Senator Josh Hawley introduced a bill on Monday that if passed, would deliver at least $600 per adult and dependent child as tariff‐rebate checks to qualifying Americans.

The American Worker Rebate Act of 2025 would provide Americans with “$600 each, or a total of $2,400 for a family of four.”

“Americans deserve a tax rebate after four years of Biden policies that have devastated families’ savings and livelihoods,” Hawley (R-Mo.) stated. “Like President Trump proposed, my legislation would allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump’s tariffs are returning to this country.” Advertisement

Hawley’s proposal follows after President Donald Trump floated the idea on Friday, stating that his administration was currently pondering “a little rebate.”

“The big thing we want to do is pay down debt,” Trump stated. “But we’re thinking about a rebate.”

The overall revenue from President Trump’s tariffs has exceeded $113 billion for the fiscal year 2025 so far, pushing the U.S. into a budget surplus for June, marking the first surplus since 2001, according to the U.S. Treasury Fiscal Data.

“Like President Trump proposed, my legislation would allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump’s tariffs are returning to this country,” Hawley continued.

Hawley’s proposed federal rebate would be issued via the same model that Congress utilized in 2020, which provided direct payments to Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, under Hawley’s proposal, the payments would be reduced for households earning $150,000 and up, the head of households who earn over $112,500, and individuals who earn over $75,000.

The legislation also leaves room for a larger rebate — should the tariff revenue exceed projections.

Despite the consideration from President Trump, some conservative voices have expressed reservations, voicing concern over the effect of inflation by distributing the money.

“While it’s always politically advantageous to hand out money to constituents, the fact is the federal government has no money to give at this point,” stated Heritage Foundation chief economist EJ Antoni.

“When the annual deficit is over $1 trillion, the priority has to be getting that down, not giving the Treasury another outlay,” Antoni added.

