GOP Reps. accuse TikTok of providing ‘false or misleading’ information about data-sharing practices to Congress

UPDATED 10:54 AM PT – Thursday, November 24, 2022

House Republicans have accused TikTok of providing ‘false or misleading’ information to Congress about its data-sharing practices.

In a letter to TikTok’s CEO on Tuesday, Representatives James Comer (R-Ky.) and Kathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-Wash.) said they still have ‘unanswered questions’ following a briefing the company gave to lawmakers back in September.

“Both claims appear to be misleading at best, and at worst, false,” the lawmakers wrote.

The two notably alleged that TikTok was dishonest in the briefing about not tracking users as well as stating whether or not China-based employees have access to U.S. users’ data.

Comer and McMorris-Rodgers are demanding that the company provide documents on its data-sharing practices and other information related to DTO national security concerns by December 6th.