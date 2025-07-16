GOP Rep. Thomas Massie attempts to force vote on releasing Epstein files

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) talks to reporters during a series of votes outside the Capitol (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:01 AM – Wednesday, July 16, 2025

GOP Rep. Thomas Massie introduced a bipartisan resolution to force a vote on mandating the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release files related to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The bipartisan effort, led by Massie (R-Ky.) and Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), is labeled the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA), which would force the House to vote on the “complete release of the government’s files related to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Massie announced the introduction of the act in an X post, writing:

“We all deserve to know what’s in the Epstein files, who’s implicated, and how deep this corruption goes. Americans were promised justice and transparency. We’re introducing a discharge petition to force a vote in the US House of Representatives on releasing the COMPLETE files.”

Massie revealed that the discharge petition is a “procedural tool for bypassing leadership. In 7 days we can start collecting signatures. At 218 signatures, the House must vote on our bill requiring a full release of the Epstein files. If your Representative won’t sign the discharge petition, ask why.”

As of Wednesday morning, Massie’s announcement post on X garnered over 3.2 million views and 57,000 likes, suggesting public support.

Should the resolution pass, the Department of Justice would be required to “make publicly available in a searchable and downloadable format all unclassified records, documents, communications, and investigative materials in the possession of the Department of Justice, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation and United States Attorneys’ Offices” pertaining to Epstein within 30 days.

The measure notes that the documents are prohibited from being “withheld, delayed, or redacted,” regardless of if they cause “embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

Rep. Thomas Massie announced that GOP Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), and Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) have co-sponsored the petition.

“I am proudly cosponsoring and will sign the discharge petition. I will never protect pedophiles or the elites and their circles,” Greene wrote in response to Massie’s announcement.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has labeled the Jeffrey Epstein conspiracy of trafficking children to billionaires and politically well-connected individuals as a “hoax.”

During a Wednesday morning Truth Social post, President Trump suggested that the Democrats are behind the Epstein narrative.

“Their new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bull****,’ hook, line, and sinker. They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years. I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country’s history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax,” Trump wrote.

“Let these weaklings continue forward and do the Democrats work, don’t even think about talking of our incredible and unprecedented success, because I don’t want their support anymore!” he added.

