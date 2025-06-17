GOP Rep. Massie introduces bipartisan ‘War Powers Resolution’ to prohibit U.S. involvement in Israel-Iran war

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speaks to reporters following a series of votes at the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:58 PM – Tuesday, June 17, 2025

GOP Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie announced plans to introduce a bipartisan resolution to prohibit “United States Armed Forces from unauthorized hostilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Massie (R-KY.), who has been labeled a Libertarian-leaning Republican by other Republicans, has consistently advocated against U.S. involvement in foreign wars — announcing the “bipartisan War Powers Resolution” on Tuesday.

“This is not our war. But if it were, Congress must decide such matters according to our Constitution. I’m introducing a bipartisan War Powers Resolution tomorrow to prohibit our involvement. I invite all members of Congress to cosponsor this resolution,” Massie wrote in an X post. Advertisement

Massie followed up his initial post by announcing the co-sponsors of the bill, while also pointing toward article 1, section 8, clause 11 of the United States Constitution — which states that Congress has the “sole power to declare war.”

The resolution also states that “at any time that United States Armed Forces are engaged in hostilities outside the territory of the United States, its possessions and territories without a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization, such forces shall be removed by the President if Congress so directs.”

Should the resolution pass, “Congress hereby directs the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran.”

The resolution was introduced alongside Rep. Ro Khanna (D-C.A.), and was co-sponsored by 14 other House members.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) quickly responded to the announcement of the resolution, stating: “I look forward to supporting this War Powers Resolution. The American people aren’t falling for it again. We were lied to about ‘weapons of mass destruction’ in Iraq that killed millions + forever changed lives. It’s [unconstitutional] for Trump to go to war without a vote in Congress.” “No war with Iran. It’s time for every member to go on record. Are you with the neocons who led us into Iraq or do you stand with the American people,” Khanna added. “I am proud to co-lead this bipartisan War Powers Resolution with Rep. Massie that is privileged and must receive a vote.”

The resolution comes as President Donald Trump has begun to consider joining Israel’s war against Iran in an offensive capacity — as the United States military continues to consolidate warships toward the Middle East.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has argued that the goal of the war is to destroy Iran’s capacity to construct any nuclear weapon, while indicating that a regime change in Tehran may also be necessary.

In addition to Reps. Massie and Khanna, original cosponsors include Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Gregorio Casar (D-TX), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX), Rep. Chuy Garcia (D-IL), Rep. Val Hoyle (D-OR), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Rep. Summer Lee (D-PA), Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Ayanna Presley (D-MA), Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), and Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY). Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) has introduced companion legislation in the United States Senate.

