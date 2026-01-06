GOP Rep. Jim Baird and his wife remain hospitalized after ‘hit and run’ accident

WAS: Rep. Jim Baird (R-IN) , accompanied by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (L), speaks before U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins signs three new SNAP food choice waivers for the states of Idaho, Utah, and Arkansas in her office at the United States Department of Agriculture Whitten Building on June 10, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

2:45 PM – Tuesday, January 6, 2026

After their vehicle was reportedly struck in a hit-and-run, Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Baird and his wife remain hospitalized on Tuesday. Their car was hit while traveling to Washington, D.C., and though both remain under medical care for the time being, his office has confirmed that a full recovery is expected.

The accident occurred on Monday night.

While speaking to House Republicans on Tuesday, Trump highlighted the accident and noted that the GOP congressman and his wife were still in the hospital.

“I also want to send our best wishes to Congressman Jim Baird and his wife, who are recovering from a car accident. They’re going to be okay, but they had a pretty bad accident, and we’re praying that they get out of that hospital very quickly,” Trump said while speaking to House GOP members at a retreat at the Kennedy Center. “He’s going to be fine. She’s going to be fine.”

“Congressman Baird is in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, and he is extraordinarily grateful for everyone’s prayers during this time. Congressman Baird looks forward to continuing his work on behalf of Hoosiers. The Office of Congressman Baird will continue to provide services and support for those who need it. Congressman Baird and his office remain steadfast in their commitment to serving constituents and focused on advocating for Hoosiers at the highest levels of government,” Baird’s office’s statement reads.

Details about the accident’s exact location or specific injuries have not been publicly addressed.

Nonetheless, Beau Baird, the congressman’s son and an Indiana state representative himself, posted a statement on social media explaining that although his parents’ vehicle was hit, causing it to roll multiple times, both his father and mother remain stable, responsive, in good spirits and are expected to make full recoveries.

(Photo via: Beau Baird – Instagram)

He also noted that law enforcement is actively investigating to locate the other vehicle involved.

“Because this was a hit-and-run, law enforcement is actively investigating and trying to find the vehicle that struck them,” Beau said in an updated post, per FOX 59. “Our focus right now is on healing and recovery, and we appreciate the work of law enforcement as they do what they do best.”

Analysts say that Baird’s recovery is more critical than ever as Republicans work to defend their majority. Following the tragic passing of Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) and the departure of Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), every vote is vital to ensuring the party’s agenda continues to move forward without interruption.

Baird, a Vietnam War veteran who lost his left arm in combat, has served in Congress since 2019, representing Indiana’s 4th Congressional District and focusing on improving veterans’ affairs and agricultural needs.

Notably, Baird had praised the Trump administration’s capture of Venezuelan socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro over the weekend.

“We are fortunate to have a president willing to follow through on protecting American lives. Decisive leadership as commander in chief matters, and it gives our men and women in uniform the confidence they need to carry out difficult missions against those who threaten our country,” Baird wrote on X. “Holding indicted criminals accountable and denying drug traffickers a safe haven sends a clear message: The United States will not tolerate foreign actors who enable the flow of fentanyl and other deadly drugs into our communities.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!