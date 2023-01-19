GOP Rep. Greg Steube update

Congressman Greg Steube, R-FL, speaks during the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law hearing on “Online Platforms and Market Power” in the Rayburn House office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Graeme JENNINGS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Geraldyn Berry

UPDATED 6:01 PM PT – Thursday, January 19, 2023

GOP Representative Greg Steube is recovering after being hospitalized due to sustaining ‘several serious injuries’ after falling off of a 25-foot ladder.

This comes after the 44-year-old Republican was “knocked” off the ladder while cutting tree limbs on his property on Wednesday.

Steube’s office tweeted from the congressman’s Twitter account about the incident.

Steube is a third-term congressman from Florida’s 17th Congressional District. He won his last election with over 64% of the votes.

Many government officials, including Matt Gatz (R-Fla.), have spoken out, voicing their support and sending their prayers to the congressman.

On Thursday, Steube was transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after spending the night upon being admitted.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted that he has been in communication with Steube, and that he is in “in good spirits.”