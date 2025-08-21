GOP Rep. Chip Roy announces bid for Texas attorney general: ‘Will fight every day for our God-given rights’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 29, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

11:22 AM – Thursday, August 21, 2025

Texas GOP Representative Chip Roy announced his candidacy for Texas Attorney General (AG) on Thursday, joining a crowded race for the state’s top legal office.

He aims to succeed current AG Ken Paxton, who is now running for U.S. Senate instead of seeking re-election.

Roy (R-Texas) made the announcement in a campaign video posted on Thursday, in which he wrote: “Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities.” Advertisement

Roy later issued a press release explaining his reasons for entering the competitive race to succeed the outgoing Texas AG.

“Texas is under assault – from open-border politicians, radical leftists, and faceless foreign corporations that threaten our sovereignty, safety, and our way of life,” Roy wrote. “It’s time to draw a line in the sand. As Attorney General, I will fight every single day for our God-given rights, for our families, and for the future of Texas. No more Soros-funded judges and DA’s putting criminals on our streets. No more judge-made mandates that Texans pay for illegals in our public schools. No more communities built on Sharia law.” “Texas has a long and proud tradition of rising to defend our homes, our freedom, and our communities,” he continued. “I’m running for Attorney General to carry on that legacy – unafraid to fight, unafraid to win, and unafraid to defend Texas at every turn.”

Roy is currently serving his fourth term in Congress representing Texas’ 21st congressional District, which includes South Austin, North San Antonia, and Texas Hill Country. Roy also previously served as the Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Texas, as well as the First Assistant Attorney General of Texas to Ken Paxton.

Roy highlighted that he is “particularly proud” of his tenure in Congress, where he had the opportunity to “deliver on President Trump’s agenda and fight to drain the swamp.” “I could do it forever and be fulfilled professionally. But representatives should not be permanent. And my experience watching Texans unite in response to the devastating Hill Country flood made clear that I want to come home. I want to take my experience in Congress, as a federal prosecutor, and as First Assistant Attorney General to fight for Texas from Texas.”

Next year’s Texas attorney general race represents the state’s first open contest since 2014, as Paxton shifts his focus to a GOP Senate challenge against John Cornyn.

In the upcoming race, Roy will compete with the likes of Senators Mayes Middleton (R-Texas) and Joan Huffman (R-Texas), as well as Aaron Reitz, a Republican who was appointed to lead the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Policy under Attorney General Pam Bondi.

