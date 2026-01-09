GOP Rep. Burchett crowned Chair of DOGE House Subcommittee

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) speaks to the media following a closed door meeting with members of the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill on December 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

2:23 PM – Friday, January 9, 2026

Tennessee Republican Rep. Tim Burchett has been officially named the chair of the House Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE), which operates under the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Burchett (R-Tenn.) was named the new Chairman of the Subcommittee on DOGE on Friday, a promotion first signaled by House Oversight Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) a week earlier.

Burchett, who has served on the panel since it was established last year to coordinate with the Trump administration’s efficiency initiatives, announced on Friday that his leadership will focus on a “war on waste,” specifically targeting billions in improper federal payments.

Known for his self-deprecating wit and dry humor, the congressman also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“I am honored Chairman Comer has bestowed this great responsibility upon me,” Burchett said in a news release. “The American people are fed up with wasteful spending and fraud in the federal government. Under my leadership, I will eliminate reckless spending, slash unnecessary bureaucratic red tape, and investigate the rampant fraud and abuse in government.”

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), the former DOGE Chair and a once-devoted Trump loyalist, resigned following a public rift with the president. After she began criticizing his platform, Trump labeled her a “traitor” and pledged to endorse a primary challenger against her reelection bid, ultimately triggering her departure.

Nonetheless, Burchett remains a staunch ally of President Trump, particularly regarding the administration’s mandate to dismantle government programs and downsize the federal workforce.

Following his second inauguration, Trump established DOGE, led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. To ensure legislative alignment with this mission, the House subcommittee was created to coordinate and amplify DOGE’s cost-cutting initiatives.

In its early months, DOGE moved quickly to expose systemic inefficiencies across federal agencies. Building on his campaign pledge of radical fiscal reform, President Trump utilized the department to centralize federal IT operations and eliminate thousands of positions deemed “superfluous.”

While these efforts successfully identified significant instances of fraud, waste and abuse, the department has struggled to achieve its most ambitious objective: cutting federal spending by a full $2 trillion. Additionally, there have been no publicly reported charges or arrests directly resulting from findings by DOGE or the House DOGE Subcommittee.

“When the American people elected President Trump in a landslide victory in 2024, he had a mandate from the voters to slash harmful spending and attack waste, fraud and abuse in the federal bureaucracy,” Burchett stated. “I am looking forward to being a partner to President Trump, Chairman Comer and my colleagues across the aisle to restore trust in government.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!