GOP Rep. Burchett announces injury after being kicked by horse, says it’s ‘going to take more than a broken rib to slow me down’

: Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on June 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

3:33 PM – Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Tennessee GOP Representative Tim Burchett has reportedly broken a rib after being kicked by a horse, though he maintains that the incident will not “slow him down” — keeping a positive spirit.

According to Burchett’s press secretary, the representative was kicked by a horse over the weekend while working on his farm.

Burchett (R-Tenn.), 60, has represented Tennessee’s 2nd congressional district since 2019.

He (R-Tenn.) released a statement on X explaining that a horsefly had landed on his horse’s tail, prompting the animal to become spooked.

“Since everyone is asking, here’s the deal: On Sunday, I was kicked by a horse. Broke a rib. He didn’t like being bit by that horse fly, and my rib was collateral damage,” he said.

While Burchett suffered a broken rib and some bruising, the GOP representative went on to say that he still attended three events on Monday and two on Tuesday, not letting the incident “slow him down”

“On Monday, I traveled 3.5 hours to middle Tennessee. Attended 3 events. Got back to the farm at 2:30am,” he continued. “Today, I was awake by 6am. Traveled to Campbell County. Attended 2 events. “It’s going to take more than a broken rib to slow me down. I sincerely appreciate everyone’s concern and prayers for a quick recovery,” Burchett concluded. “Pray for our country.”

