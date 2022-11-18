GOP-led oversight cmte to investigate Biden family business

Early morning fog envelopes the U.S. Capitol dome behind the U.S. House of Representatives on November 4, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:09 PM PT – Friday, November 18, 2022

House Republicans aren’t waiting for their majority 118th Congress to zero in one of most prolific examples of American political corruption. Hunter Biden is already in the crosshairs of the incoming House majority.

During a presser on Thursday, soon-to-be House Oversight Committee Chairman, Representative James Comer (R-Ky.) announced the GOP lead probe into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. Comer claimed that while Americans are reeling from high energy costs, the president and first son are involved in a scheme to sell off America’s most valuable natural resource.

Comer shirked Joe Biden’s supposed congratulations to House Republicans for securing a majority by letting the commander-in-chief know he’s the prime target of the investigation. The Kentucky Republican said he has evidence that proves the elder Biden acted as a door man during his time in government to aid his family’s business ventures at the expense of the American taxpayer.

Comer outlined that any improper usage of the offices Joe Biden occupied to benefit his family will come to light in the next Congress. The incoming oversight chairman declared that Republicans have identified at least 50 countries in which Biden family business dealings took place with Hunter Biden acting as the operation’s bag man.

Comer alleged that the Biden’s planned to sell one of the world’s largest sources of Colbalt to the Chinese Communist Party and engaged in business with suspected human traffickers. These transactions have generated at least 150 suspicious activity reports with U.S. based banks. The probe will also focus on the Biden family’s involvement with the deep state apparatus.

Incoming judicial committee chairman Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) pledged the executive branch will be held accountable to shielding political allies and cudgeling their opponents.

The execution of the probe is expected to begin in January, when the 118th Congress is sworn in.