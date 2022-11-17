GOP lawmakers to probe Biden over family’s foreign business dealings

US President Joe Biden (L) alongside his son Hunter Biden exit Holy Spirit Catholic Church after attending mass in Johns Island, South Carolina on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

House GOP lawmakers have spoken out about investigating the Biden family’s business dealings. The House Oversight Committee’s announcement came after the Republicans clinced the majority in the House of Representatives.

During a press conference on Thursday, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member James Comer (R-Ky.) said the panel will focus on the President in its forthcoming probe into his family’s activities abroad. It is believed that there is a possible connection in regards to Hunter Biden’s “business” transactions and the decisions made by his father during his term as a prominent political figure.

According to GOP lawmakers, 150 suspicious activity reports from major banks have been connected to Hunter Biden. Comer noted that Republicans have discovered evidence that raises serious questions about whether or not the President is a national security risk or if he is compromised by foreign countries.

Congressman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) also spoke at the press conference. During his speech he slammed the media and the Democrats for labeling the Hunter Biden story as Russian disinformation.