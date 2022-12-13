GOP Lawmakers take to Capitol Hill for Mayorkas impeachment

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, speaks with a group of Republican lawmakers calling for the impeachment Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas because of illegal immigrants crossing the border from Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, outside the Capitol in Washington. He is joined in the front row by, from left, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla. Biggs has also stated he will try to thwart House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, D-Calif., from becoming speaker of the House. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

GOP leaders have spoken out about their plans to impeach the Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas after his poor performance of controlling the United States-Mexico border.

Mayorkas’ role is to oversee the agencies in charge of administering and enforcing the immigration policy at the border. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and U.S. Border Patrol are the agencies that control the southern border.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), holds a strong opinion about the damage Mayorkas has done.

“Investigate every order, every action, and every failure will determine whether we can begin an impeachment inquiry,” he said.

Over the last few decades immigration patterns have changed significantly. Instead of mainly men coming to the border, the people crossing the border are mainly women and children who are seeking asylum. This statistic complicates processing.

On Tuesday, Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) called for more border control for safety against violence and drugs. She as well called for Mayorkas impeachment.

Republican Committee member Chip Roy (R-Texas) claimed that Mayorkas is purposely endangering the American people and migrants who seek to come to the United States. He took a strong stance that the Mayorkas needs to be fired because his actions are for “crass political purposes.”

Despite shifts in immigration patterns, Representative and member of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), made it known that he stands with McCarthy’s point of view.

“Americans deserve accountability for the unprecedented crisis on the southwest border,” Jordan stated. “Republicans will hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable for his failure to enforce immigration law and secure the border through all means necessary.”

Many Americans are not happy and are demanding more border control for their own safety. The Department of Homeland Security claims that the southern border is secure but it does not appear that way under Mayorkas’ “Open Border Policy.”