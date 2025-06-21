GOP lawmakers, Sen. John Fetterman praise Trump’s strikes on Iran

L| Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) M| U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD)(Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images) R| Pennsylvania Democrat Senate nominee John Fetterman (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

6:48 PM – Saturday, June 21, 2025

GOP Congress leaders, Democrat Senator John Fetterman and other lawmakers have praised President Donald Trump’s announcement of the U.S. completing successful airstrikes on key Iranian nuclear facilities.

On Saturday, Trump posted to Truth Social that the United States had completed “a very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran.”

“All planes are now outside of Iran air space,” the president revealed in his 7:50 p.m. EST post. “All planes are safely on their way home.” Advertisement “Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” he added.

Fetterman (D-Pa.) released a statement on X commending the president’s decision.

“As I’ve long maintained, this was the correct move by @POTUS,” the Pennsylvania lawmaker posted on X, in one of the first congressional responses to the bombings. “Iran is the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and cannot have nuclear capabilities. I’m grateful for and salute the finest military in the world.”

Many other lawmakers also praised Trump, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.).

“The military operations in Iran should serve as a clear reminder to our adversaries and allies that President Trump means what he says,” Johnson said in a statement. “The President gave Iran’s leader every opportunity to make a deal, but Iran refused to commit to a nuclear disarmament agreement. “President Trump has been consistent and clear that a nuclear-armed Iran will not be tolerated. That posture has now been enforced with strength, precision, and clarity,” he added. “The President’s decisive action prevents the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, which chants ‘Death to America,’ from obtaining the most lethal weapon on the planet.” “This is America First policy in action. God bless our brave men and women in uniform – the most lethal fighting force on the planet – and we pray for their safe return home. May God bless America,” Johnson said.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) joined in, saying that Tehran’s regime had “rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace” before Trump took action.

“The regime in Iran, which has committed itself to bringing ‘death to America’ and wiping Israel off the map, has rejected all diplomatic pathways to peace,” Thune said. “The mullahs’ misguided pursuit of nuclear weapons must be stopped. As we take action tonight to ensure a nuclear weapon remains out of reach for Iran, I stand with President Trump and pray for the American troops and personnel in harm’s way,” his statement posted on X read.

However, many others also disagreed with the action, with Representative Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) saying “this is not Constitutional.”

