GOP eyes pre-2026 Nat’l Convention, Speaker Johnson confirms talks with Trump

(Background) Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) (C), and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) arrive on Capitol Hill on September 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) / (R) US President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:22 PM – Wednesday, September 3, 2025

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson suggested that the Republican Party will convene a national convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, noting recent discussions with President Donald Trump on the proposal.

National party conventions are typically only held every four years, ahead of U.S. presidential elections. However, Johnson (R-La.) explained that when Trump called to discuss the idea, he reportedly thought “that’s genius.”

President Trump also floated the idea last week on Truth Social, posting: “I am thinking of recommending a National Convention to the Republican Party, just prior to the Midterms. It has never been done before. STAY TUNED!!!” Advertisement

The convention could offer the Republican Party an opportunity to re-strengthen its appeal to voters, who historically lean against the incumbent party during midterm elections. At the same time, the GOP aims to preserve its Congressional majority by mobilizing and energizing its base.

Speaker Johnson has also emphasized that the 47th president “loves a big show.”

President Trump, House Speaker Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) are now collaborating to organize a Republican National Convention ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, which Johnson says is a “done deal.”

“I’m really excited about it,” Johnson expressed. “I can’t wait. We have so much to celebrate.”

Meanwhile, Democrats are also reportedly considering holding their own midterm convention before the elections in the hopes of “strengthening the Democrat Party message” and voter base, which has weakened since the 2024 election.

Additionally, Democrats have expressed a desire to regain control of the House and Senate.

