GOP admin celebrates 200-day mark with triumphant showcase of major achievements

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Brooke Mallory

5:38 PM – Thursday, August 7, 2025

The White House reflected on President Donald Trump’s second term on his 200th day in office, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt congratulating Trump for delivering “on every single major campaign promise.”

While speaking with the outlet Daily Mail, Leavitt joyfully expressed that President Trump has “actually kept his word” and “delivered on every single major campaign promise.”

President Trump has swiftly advanced his economic agenda through the enactment of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” which permanently extends the 2017 tax cuts. The legislation also strengthens border security by facilitating the deportation of illegal aliens, and it reinforces America’s economic position by securing a series of trade agreements designed to reduce trade deficits and generate billions in previously unrealized revenue.

“We have officially made the Trump tax cuts permanent,” Trump stated in July at the signing ceremony. “That’s the largest tax cut in the history of our country… After this kicks in, our country is going to be a rocket ship economically. We’ve delivered no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors. It makes the child tax credit permanent for 40 million American families. The Golden Age of America is upon us.” “In just 200 days, President Trump has turned America into the hottest country in the world,” stated White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers. “Under Joe Biden’s failed leadership, families and businesses were struggling, and America was dead – but President Trump has quickly restored American greatness. The historic trade deals and peace deals he secured on behalf of the American people made President Trump’s second 100 days just as successful as the first.”

President Trump’s spending bill has also driven a substantial increase in funding for border security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel, while instituting work requirements for Medicaid recipients — combating waste, fraud, and abuse. Furthermore, the legislation allocates $1,000 in “MAGA baby accounts” to empower Americans to invest in their children’s future.

“Thanks to President Trump’s relentless efforts and record-breaking achievements, the Golden Age of America is officially upon us,” Leavitt continued.

President Trump’s border policy culminated in multiple months of zero illegal aliens being released into the United States, while construction of the border wall continues, including in El Paso, Texas, and the Rio Grande Valley.

On the trade front, President Trump was able to secure a massive trade deal with the European Union (EU), Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the Philippines, and China, although the negotiations with China are ongoing.

The most significant and recent trade agreement with the European Union resulted in the EU consenting to impose a 15% tariff on the majority of its goods, while granting the United States tariff-free access for American exports. Additionally, the EU has committed to purchasing $750 billion worth of U.S. products by 2028, alongside a separate $600 billion investment in the United States.

As a direct result of President Trump’s trade agreements and tariff policies, the United States surpassed expectations by achieving a robust 3.0% growth rate in the second quarter.

Additionally, more recently, the Trump administration has intensified its focus on the strategic competition in artificial intelligence (AI) with China. In January, President Trump directed the federal government to formulate a comprehensive AI action plan aimed at “solidifying our position as the global leader in AI and securing a brighter future for all Americans.”

In late July, the White House unveiled this AI action plan, outlining critical priorities such as accelerating the expansion of data centers, fostering innovation and adoption, promoting the export of American AI technologies, and safeguarding free speech within advanced AI models.

“America’s AI Action Plan charts a decisive course to cement U.S. dominance in artificial intelligence. President Trump has prioritized AI as a cornerstone of American innovation, powering a new age of American leadership in science, technology, and global influence. This plan galvanizes Federal efforts to turbocharge our innovation capacity, build cutting-edge infrastructure, and lead globally, ensuring that American workers and families thrive in the AI era. We are moving with urgency to make this vision a reality,” stated White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios.

In addition, the Trump administration has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to dismantling regulatory barriers that have hindered the energy sector, an industry poised to play a pivotal role in the advancement of AI. Embracing the rallying cry, “Drill, baby, drill!” the GOP president has also spurred energy companies to pledge billions in investments aimed at modernizing natural gas infrastructure and upgrading nuclear power facilities.

