Google to pay 40 states combined $391.5 million for data privacy violations

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Google has agreed to pay nearly $400 million to settle allegations over how it collects data from users.

On Monday, attorneys for the states announced the decision, noting that the tech-giant will pay $391.5 million to 40-states who accused it of violating its users rights to privacy.

A 2018 Associated Press article found that Google continued to track its users’ location data even after they opted-out of the service. This prompted the state’s allegations.

While the payout is the largest privacy-related settlement in U.S. history, critics argue it serves as “pocket change” for the tech-giant whose net worth remains over $1.2 trillion.

Alongside the lump-sum, Google must become more transparent on their data-tracking by creating a webpage informing users about which data it collects.