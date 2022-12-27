Google labels ‘Jew’ as an offensive slur

Letters spell the word “Alphabet” as they are seen on a computer screen with a Google search page in this photo illustration taken in Paris

OAN Sophia Flores

UPDATED 4:16 PM PT – Tuesday, December 27, 2022

The definition of the word ‘Jew’ was changed on Google on Wednesday morning. Prior to the change, the word was listed on the search engine as an offensive verb, “to bargain with someone in a miserly or petty way.”

Up until 1 p.m. ET, the offensive definition, which also included “old stereotypes associating Jewish people with trading and moneylending,” was displayed as the top definition from the search engine.

The definition was later changed to “a member of the people and cultural community whose traditional religion is Judaism and who trace their origins through the ancient Hebrew people of Israel to Abraham.”

According to Google’s support website, “Dictionary boxes show definitions from third-party expert sources and might include related images, pronunciations, translations, and other information.”

Google’s definition of ‘Jew’ is the latest hit in a year-long string of anti-Semitic remarks.