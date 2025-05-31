Gilgo Beach Murders: Video shows suspect making ‘unwanted’ pass at woman days before his arrest

Alleged Gilgo serial killer Rex Heuermann, right, along with his attorney Michael Brown, appears inside Judge Tim Mazzei’s courtroom on February 6, 2024 in Riverhead, New York. (Photo by James Carbone-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:17 PM – Saturday, May 31, 2025

Rex Heuermann, the accused suspect in the cases of the ongoing “Gilgo Beach Murders,” has been seen in a video just days before his arrest making an unwanted pass at a woman on a LIRR train.

According to a report by the New York Post, Kaylin Morales, she was on her way home on a largely empty train about 7:45 p.m. on July 1, 2023, when Heuermann, 61, sat down in the seat next to her, despite the fact that the rest of the car being empty.

“I just thought he was this big, fat, ugly white man…I obviously didn’t know who he was at the time,” Morales, 21, told the outlet. “It was just so weird that the rest of the seats were empty and he had to sit right next to me. I was on high alert at that point.” Advertisement

She then recalled the comment Heuermann made to her as he sat down.

“He said, ‘Oh, you don’t have to move your pretty legs. I won’t bother you,’” she said.

Morales said that since she felt “uncomfortable” she began to secretly record the interaction with the murder suspect.

“Just in case, for my own safety, I was like, ‘Let me just get evidence of who this person is,’” she explained.

One of the videos is a snapchat clip which Morales captioned at the time, “Like why the f–k is there mad open seats and this guy sits right next to me and can’t stop talking to me, like i literally can’t ever catch a break” — showing Heuermann holding a Miller Lite can.

Another vid, captioned “the cracking of a new drink is crazy [crying emoji] i simply cant,” shows Heuermann cracking his second beer.

“I could have moved but I was like, ‘Is he going to say something else to me?’ Like, I just don’t want to interact with this man any further — everything about him was sussing me out. So I thought the best thing to do was ignore him and put my AirPods in and look out of the window,” explained Morales, who also said she felt “boxed in” by Heuermann’s “large body.”

She recalled that she could “see and feel” Heuermann talking to her more, the music in her AirPods deliberately blocked out his voice.

Morales said she was shocked when he learned about Heuermann’s arrest a little over two weeks later.

“My heart immediately sank to the floor…it was literally the craziest feeling. I couldn’t even believe it,” she recalled.

She stated that she decided to send the clips she had taken to Suffolk County Crime Stoppers “in case it could be of use,” and ended up being interviewed by a detective on the case, who confirmed it was Heuermann sitting next to her on the train.

On May 5th of this year, Morales decided to post a compilation of the clips on TikTok, sharing the uncomfortable experience.

“I was worried if I posted right after his arrest, if he had a partner, I didn’t want them coming after me, so I waited. After I watched the Netflix documentary and see that he did this alone, I felt more comfortable sharing my experience,” she explained. “God was with me that day,” she told The New York Post.

(Photo via: Kaylin Morales’ tiktok)

The former architect has been in custody since July 13, 2023.

Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women, will return to Suffolk County Criminal Court on June 17th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!