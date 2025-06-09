Gilgo Beach Murders: Suspect’s wife says he is still her ‘hero’

(Background) Gilgo Beach-Serial-Killings Rex Heuermann. (James Carbone /Newsday via AP) / (R) Asa Ellerup, 61. (Photo via screenshot image from film still — Peacock three-part docuseries “The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets”)

The wife of Rex Heuermann, the suspected perpetrator in the cases of the “Gilgo Beach Murders” investigation, has emphasized that the suspect, her husband, is still her “hero” — despite the mountain of evidence seemingly pointing to his alleged guilt.

Asa Ellerup, 61, stated in an explosive interview for the upcoming Peacock docu-series “The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets” that she believes the police have the wrong guy.

She also maintained that her “wonderful” husband isn’t the monster who murdered and mutilated seven sex workers on Long Island over the past 30 years.

“I know what bad men are capable of doing,” she told the show’s producers. “I’ve seen it, and I’ve heard it from other men. Not my husband. You have the wrong man.” “I want him to come back home to me,” Ellerup said. “They’re trying to sit there and tell me that, but I have no knowledge of what they keep talking about. ‘Oh, you must have known.’ Know what? My husband was home here. He’s a family man, period.”

Despite substantial evidence—including DNA matches linking her husband to all the victims, with forensic analysis identifying hairs from both Asa Ellerup and the couple’s daughter—the suspect’s wife continues to emphasize his innocence.

In the series, Ellerup recalls meeting a “tall, dark, handsome” Heuermann when she was an 18-year-old working at a Long Island-based 7-Eleven.

At another point, Ellerup stated that she was molested at the age of 16 by a classmate. She later attempted to commit suicide and was allegedly “forced to hide in a dumpster for hours at 19” to foil a kidnapping attempt one day. After describing the darker moments in her life, she noted that Heuermann has always stuck with her through everything, including a double mastectomy, which is a surgical procedure involving the removal of one or both breasts.

“He’s my hero,” she reiterated. “There were times where he was working, but I’d call him, and he would come by and pick me up.”

She also appeared to deny some of the evidence that Suffolk County authorities seized from the couple’s home, including pornographic recordings, claiming that she doesn’t know whether the explicit material is his.

In addition, Ellerup claimed that her husband did not solicit hookers, despite her stated belief in the docu-series that “prostitution should be legal.”

Ellerup filed for divorce shortly after her husband’s incarceration, but their daughter said in the series that the reason for her to do so was simply “to protect the assets.”

Despite the divorce petition, Ellerup says that she speaks with her spouse behind bars on a regular basis.

“I haven’t seen him in all this time, and when I went down there, I was excited, and like I was, I don’t know, I guess on a first date. You’re nervous, you’re scared. You don’t know how the date is gonna go,” she said.

But she said she hasn’t seen him in months and is concerned about their chats being taped behind bars, making her reluctant to be open with him.

“Telling him that I love him, that will hurt him,” Ellerup said. “What I want to say to him is, ‘I love you, no matter what.’ But I don’t even want to say ‘no matter what’ because I don’t believe he did this. I don’t see what everybody else is saying. I don’t see phone calls to sex workers. “I’m trying to keep myself sane,” she said. “At the same time, people are saying, ‘How could you not know that your husband was a serial killer?’ Wait a minute, I picked him up from the train station every single day. He was home here on the weekends. He smoked a cigar in the garage.” “If he told me that he went out to Lowe’s to pick something up and he was gone for an hour, no freaking way is this man going out soliciting sex from a sex worker, killing them and dumping them on Gilgo Beach.”

Heuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to the murders of seven women, will return to Suffolk County Criminal Court on June 17th. The former architect has been in custody since July 13, 2023.

