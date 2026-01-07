Georgia special election to fill vacancy left by resignation of fmr GOP Rep. MTG set for March 10

(L-Top) US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia on November 18, 2025. (Photo by DANIEL HEUER/AFP via Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) The Georgia State Capitol on August 15, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) / (Background) Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to a reporter on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

3:36 PM – Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp announced a special election, taking place on March 10th, to fill the vacancy in the state’s 14th Congressional District left by the resignation of former Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG).

Greene officially resigned from Congress on Monday this week.

Her departure followed a public fallout she had with President Donald Trump in late 2025. Greene, once one of Trump’s most vocal allies, began criticizing him in 2025 on several issues, leading the president to withdraw his support, describe her as a “traitor” and threaten to back a primary challenger against her in 2026.

Greene has since clashed with President Trump and her Republican colleagues on topics related to foreign policy, healthcare subsidies, and the economy. She has also expressed broader disillusionment with Washington politics, Republican leadership, and what she described as “failures” to deliver on certain “MAGA promises.”

In a statement announcing her resignation on November 21, 2025, Greene also emphasized that she was resigning since she didn’t want to put her supporters, her northwest Georgia district, or the Republican Party through a brutal and ugly Republican primary fight in 2026 — one that President Trump had openly threatened to launch against her after he pulled his political support.

Meanwhile, the Georgia special election will be conducted in a non-partisan “jungle primary” format, where all candidates — regardless of party — appear on the same ballot. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, a runoff between the top two finishers is scheduled for April 7, 2026.

Qualifying for candidates runs from January 12th to January 14th, with a filing fee of approximately $5,220. Voter registration deadline for the election is February 9th and advance in-person voting begins February 16th.

Georgia’s 14th District, encompassing northwest Georgia including counties such as Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker, Whitfield, and parts of Cobb, is considered one of the most solidly Republican districts in the state. Greene had won re-election comfortably in prior cycles.

The race to replace Greene has already drawn significant interest in this solidly Republican stronghold, with early reports indicating more than 20 individuals have filed initial paperwork with the Federal Election Commission in January 2026.

The field is expected to be crowded — primarily with Republicans — making a runoff in April likely.

Notable candidates who have announced or are considering runs include Republicans such as state Sen. Colton Moore, businessman and former Paulding County commissioner Brian Stover, former Greene staffer and 14th District GOP chair Jim Tully, district attorney Clayton Fuller, Jeff Criswell, Christian Hurd, Star Black and Nicky Lama.

On the Democrat side, retired Army general Shawn Harris, who challenged Greene back in 2024 and lost, is among those expected to enter as well.

The winner will serve the remainder of Greene’s term, which ends January 3, 2027. Due to overlapping election cycles, the successful candidate may need to campaign again soon for the full term beginning in 2027, with Georgia’s regular primaries set for May 19, 2026.

Greene has not indicated plans for future political runs and has stated she will not endorse any candidate in the special election.

