Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to appear on ‘The View’

(Background) The studio at ABC during a break in the recording of the show “The View” with hosts (L-R) Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin in New York on October 8, 2024. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images) / (C) U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on September 3, 2025. (Photo by BRYAN DOZIER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

3:03 PM – Friday, October 31, 2025

Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is scheduled to be a guest on ABC’s “The View” next week.

The Republican congresswoman will join the program on Tuesday, November 4th, the same day that several elections will be held across various states.

Greene (R-Ga.) is a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump, which may cause some tension with the program’s liberal co-hosts, Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin, who tends to be less liberal than the others.

Griffin is a former White House communications aide to Trump, though she previously told her cohosts that for the first time in her life she had voted for a Democrat — Kamala Harris — who ended up losing to Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Goldberg announced on Thursday that the conservative Georgia lawmaker would be making an appearance on the talk show.

Advertisement

“I don’t know how many things we agree on,” Goldberg said. “But I know the one thing she and I and all of us at this table agree on is this should not be affecting the American people.” “I look forward to joining the ladies on The View on Tuesday!” Greene wrote on X.

Many conservatives reacted with shock to the announcement, with one user writing, “They are super excited to use MTG to try to undermine Trump. And Greene is happy to play along.”

In a separate post, Greene argued against those who criticized her for appearing on talk shows.

“There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View,” she wrote. “Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY.”

She attached a picture below of her Conservative Review Liberty Score of ‘A’ of 100%.

“Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, don’t remain seen but not heard,” she added.

The congresswoman will also make an appearance on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday evening.

Greene has been in the limelight recently for opposing her party’s approach to ending the ongoing government shutdown. She has been vocal in criticizing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Democrats in the Senate have refused to pass a budget bill that would keep the government funded 13 times and are demanding that it include extended Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, which will expire at the end of 2025.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!