Georgia: Officer shot, gunman dead following shooting near CDC Global HQ

: Law enforcement is seen near the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) Global Headquarters during an active shooter incident on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the suspect in the active shooter situation is dead and a police officer was injured. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

4:08 PM – Friday, August 8, 2025

The Atlanta Police Department has reported that a gunman is now dead following a shooting near the Emory University Campus in Georgia, which left a police officer in critical condition.

However, the identity of the shooter and the officer have not yet been publicly released.

The Atlanta Police Department stated on X that the incident involved a lone shooter who has since been neutralized.

“There is no ongoing threat to the Emory Campus or the surrounding neighborhood. The incident involved a single shooter, who is now deceased,” the post announced. “One law enforcement official was injured in the course of the response.”

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum informed reporters that officers located the shooter on the second floor of a CVS, and that he had sustained gunshot wounds.

“We do not know at this time if it was an officer’s or if it was self-inflicted,” he said.

According to CNN, a law enforcement official stated that the shooter’s concerned father had contacted authorities prior to the incident to express concerns that his son was suicidal.

Reports of an active shooter on the Emory University campus in Atlanta were first reported at around 5:45 p.m. local time.

“RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area,” the university said on its website. It described the situation as being at Emory Point CVS.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is directly across Clifton Avenue from the Emory Point CVS, does not appear to have been breached, a law enforcement official stated.

After speaking with the shooter’s family members, authorities believe he was mentally unwell and believed that he had become sick — blaming the “illness” on the COVID-19 vaccine that he received previously, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the press.

Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr said in a post on X that he is “horrified by the news out of Emory University” and praying for their safety. “We stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners with whatever they may need,” he said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (D-Ga.) is reportedly on the scene where the shooting took place.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.

