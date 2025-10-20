Georgia: Mass shooting plot foiled at ATL airport after suspect’s family tips off authorities

Body camera footage of officers confronting Billy Joe Cagle – Atlanta Police Department

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

4:33 PM – Monday, October 20, 2025

A mass shooting plot was reportedly foiled after authorities were tipped off by relatives of a man who had been threatening to “shoot up” the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — discovering a loaded AR-15-style rifle in his truck.

The suspect in question, 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle, was arrested on Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after his family alerted authorities that he had been livestreaming threats and planned to go to the airport with an assault rifle.

His family alerted the local police in Cartersville, who then notified Atlanta police — allowing the airport police to intercept and arrest Cagle before any incident occurred.

After making threats during a livestream on social media, he allegedly detailed his plan to harm as many people as possible at the airport.

Cagle is being charged with terroristic threats, attempted aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and firearm possession during the commission of a felony, according to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum. He is a prior convicted felon who suffers from mental health issues, Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens noted.

At the time of the arrest on Monday morning, Cagle did not have any weapons on his body. However, officers did find a loaded firearm in his truck.

“This individual did have a semi-automatic weapon, and this individual was mentally challenged. And when you have those combinations together, it can turn out to be deadly,” Dickens announced on Monday. “Thankfully, his family went to Cartersville police and shared with them what was going on. They alerted APD, and APD and the airport was aware and this crisis was averted,” he continued.

Dickens added that the incident “could’ve been tragic. … Twenty-seven or more lives could’ve been lost,” referencing the amount of ammunition found in Cagle’s loaded rifle.

Schierbaum labeled the arrest a “tragedy averted,” while praising the family for doing the right thing by reaching out to law enforcement.

“We’re here today briefing you on a success and not a tragedy, because a family saw something and said something,” he stated during a press briefing.

