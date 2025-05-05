Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Says He Will Not Be Running In 2026 Senate Race 

Brian Kemp, Governor of Georgia, speaks during a meeting of the Republican Governors Association at the National Building Museum in Washington, DC, on February 20, 2025. (Photo by Samuel Corum / AFP) (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

2:07 PM – Monday, May 5, 2025

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has announced that he will not be running in the 2026 Senate race.

On Monday, Kemp (R-Ga.) posted on X that he will not be putting his name in the running for the 2026 Georgia Senate.

“I have decided that being on the ballot next year is not the right decision for me and my family,” Kemp wrote. “I spoke with President Trump and Senate leadership earlier today and expressed my commitment to work alongside them to ensure we have a strong Republican nominee who can win next November, and ultimately be a conservative voice in the U.S. Senate.” “I am confident we will be united in that important effort, and I look forward to electing the next generation of leaders up and down the ballot here in the Peach State who will keep our state and nation headed in the right direction in 2026 and beyond,” Kemp said in his statement.

Now that Kemp is not running, the GOP primary field could end up consisting of just four members of Congress — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.), Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.), and Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.). Other potential candidates include state Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, and Insurance Commissioner John King.

“While Jon Ossoff is running to impeach President Trump, Republicans have a number of strong candidates who can build a winning coalition to add this seat to President Trump’s Senate Majority,” National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said in a statement.

Currently, Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, but are defending 22 of the 35 seats up for grabs in 2026.

