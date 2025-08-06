Georgia: 5 soldiers shot at Fort Stewart, shooter apprehended

May 1, 2008 in Fort Stewart, Georgia. (Photo by Stephen Morton/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

UPDATE: 8/6/25 – 11:00 a.m. PT

There are reports that the individual who opened fire at Fort Stewart is a solider. There will be a news conference on the shooting at 3:30 p.m. ET.

UPDATE: 8/6/25 – 9:45 a.m. PT – There has been at least five reported injuries as of 9:46 a.m. One suspect has been taken into custody, though his identity hasn’t been released to the press. President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shootings, and as of now, no official death toll has been released. Lockdown lifted.

Multiple casualties have been reported at Fort Stewart in Georgia as the base was placed on lockdown amid reports of an active shooter.

Although the details currently remain unclear, Fort Stewart Police Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Angel Tomko confirmed the reports of an active shooter.

The Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield official Facebook page wrote: “Casualties have been reported and the situation is ongoing.”

“The installation was locked down at 11:04 a.m. and law enforcement is on the scene at the time,” the post read.

Meanwhile, Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) issued an X post, saying: “As we remain in close contact with law enforcement on the ground, Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by today’s tragedy at Ft. Stewart. We are keeping the victims, their families, and all those who answer the call to serve in our hearts and prayers, and we ask that Georgians everywhere do the same.”

Newsweek reported that there is “at least one active shooter” situation in the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team area. The outlet also added that there is potentially a second shooter, as scanner traffic pointed toward “two separate events.”

Fort Stewart is home to the 3rd Infantry Division, housing over 10,000 soldiers, family members, and Army civilian employees.

This situation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

