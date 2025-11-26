Georgia 2020 Election Interference Case against Trump dismissed

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to other speakers after delivering remarks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on October 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Katherine Mosack

10:35 AM – Wednesday, November 26, 2025

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed the entire Georgia election interference case against President Donald Trump and his remaining co-defendants, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, in a one-page order on Wednesday — granting a motion filed by special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis.

On Wednesday, the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia Executive Director, Skandalakis, filed a motion to dismiss the case against Trump and 14 co-defendants.

In his motion to dismiss the case, Skandalakis argued that most of the alleged conduct occurred in Washington, D.C., making federal court the more appropriate venue, and that continuing the state case for years would not serve the interests of Georgia.

While he did not explicitly say that only Special Counsel Jack Smith had authority to bring the charges, he noted that the parallel federal election-interference prosecution, which Smith had led, was the better vehicle for addressing the core allegations — though that federal case had already been dismissed following President Trump’s 2024 election victory.

“If Special Counsel Jack Smith, with all the resources of the federal government at his disposal, after reviewing the evidence in this case and considering the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. United States, along with the years of litigation such a case would inevitably entail, concluded that prosecution would be fruitless,” Skandalakis wrote. “Then I too find that, despite the available evidence, pursuing the prosecution of all those involved in State of Georgia v. Donald Trump, et al. on essentially federal grounds would be equally unproductive.” Advertisement

Shortly after, Judge McAfee ordered the case “dismissed in its entirety,” drawing the final criminal case against Trump to a close.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was previously appointed to handle the case, but was removed due to a conflict of interest related to her romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she appointed, Nathan Wade.

Due to an “inability to secure another conflict prosecutor,” even though “several prosecutors were contacted,” Skandalakis appointed himself to preside over the matter earlier this month.

Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead attorney in the case, said in a statement to CNBC: “The political persecution of President Trump by disqualified DA Fani Willis is finally over.”

In this handout provided by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. President Donald Trump poses for his booking photo at the Fulton County Jail on August 24, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images)

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!