George Santos expresses gratitude to Trump for commuting his sentence: ‘I will be forever thankful’

U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) watches proceedings in the House Chamber during the third day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 05, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:30 PM – Sunday, October 19, 2025

Former New York GOP Representative George Santos thanked President Donald Trump for commuting his seven-year prison sentence, expressing his gratitude for the president’s “kindness, humanity, and his generosity.”

Santos was serving a seven-year sentence on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in New Jersey, which previously led to his expulsion from Congress in 2023.

Santos previously admitted to utilizing campaign funds for personal expenses, lying about his wealth while collecting unemployment, and stealing from political donors.

President Trump issued the commutation for Santos’s sentence on Friday, along with a Truth Social post detailing the decision.

“George Santos was somewhat of a ‘rogue,’ but there are many rogues throughout our Country that aren’t forced to serve seven years in prison,” Trump wrote, going on to state that Santos “had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN.” Advertisement

“George has been in solitary confinement for long stretches of time and, by all accounts, has been horribly mistreated. Therefore, I just signed a Commutation, releasing George Santos from prison, IMMEDIATELY. Good luck George, have a great life!” Trump concluded.

In response to his sentence being commuted, Santos thanked President Trump for a “true second chance at life. A chance to grow, to change, and to walk a better path,” in an X post on Saturday.

“First and foremost, I want to thank our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for never abandoning me. I’m far from perfect. I’ve made mistakes, I’ve stumbled, but I never lost faith in Him. His grace carried me when I couldn’t carry myself, and for that, I am eternally grateful,” Santos wrote.

“I also want to express my deepest gratitude to President Donald J. Trump. Earlier today, I had the honor of speaking with him personally, a conversation I will never forget. In that moment, I saw not only the strength of a great leader, but the heart of a man who believes in mercy, in redemption, and in the promise that America gives everyone, the promise of a second chance.”

“His kindness, his humility, and his generosity toward my family and me touched me deeply. President Trump reminded me that in this country we love so much, no mistake, no hardship, and no fall from grace can take away the possibility of renewal. His faith in second chances reignited my own, and for that, I will be forever thankful,” he added.

Santos also announced his intention to focus on “prison reform and accountability” after being inspired by “President Trump’s work toward peace in the Middle East.”

“Inspired by President Trump’s work toward peace in the Middle East, I am dedicating myself to doing good, to building bridges instead of walls. My focus will be on prison reform and accountability, ensuring that those in power uphold the dignity and humanity of every person in their care. No one should ever be dehumanized or degraded like I was by the FCI Fariton Warden Kelly and Assistant Warden Nobile.”

“As I step into this next chapter of my life, I do so with lessons learned and eyes open. I do not carry shame, I carry purpose. My goal now is to turn my past into something meaningful, to help create a justice system that truly believes in rehabilitation and second chances. Yes, I am back but I am back as a new man, ready to work and do good,” he added.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!