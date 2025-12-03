Gene Simmons vs. Radio: American Music Fairness Act hearing

Gene Simmons of Kiss performs during the 2023 AFL Grand Final match between Collingwood Magpies and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos/via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Cory Hawkins

11:23 AM – Wednesday, December 3, 2025

Co-lead singer of the rock band KISS, Gene Simmons, will be testifying before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Intellectual Property early next week, in relation to legislation that demands performers are paid by radio stations who play their music.

On December 9th, Simmons will testify in support of the American Music Fairness Act (AMFA), a bill that requires AM and FM radio companies to pay performers whenever they broadcast their music over the airwaves.

The bipartisan bill aims at closing a loophole in U.S. copyright law. It would require terrestrial AM/FM radio stations to pay royalties to performers and rights holders for playing their recordings — something streaming services and digital radio already do. Proponents, including the musicFIRST Coalition and SoundExchange, argue this ensures fair compensation for artists, while opponents cite existing promotional benefits of radio airplay.

Simmons will reportedly testify just two days after receiving the Kennedy Center Honors, along with his band KISS. He is also planning to meet with Democrat and Republican senators to highlight how the bill is crucial for current and future recording artists.

Meanwhile, conservative lawmakers continue to pressure mass media companies, reflecting Republican concerns about the entertainment industry’s “marketing dominance.” Specifically, Republicans view this dispute through the lens of corporate accountability, wanting to push powerful radio corporations to fairly compensate creators they have long profited from.

Advertisement

“Having spent my career in the music and entertainment industry, I understand the vital importance of this issue,” Simmons exclaimed in a statement. “The American Music Fairness Act represents sound public policy. Artists must be properly compensated for their creative work.” “I look forward to meeting with both Republican and Democratic Senators to discuss why this legislation is crucial for thousands of present and future American recording artists,” he added.

Michael Huppe, the president and CEO of SoundExchange — a nonprofit organization that collects and distributes digital streaming royalties to artists — will testify alongside Simmons. As a prominent advocate for the legislation, Huppe seeks to require radio companies to pay performers when their music is played on air, bringing radio in line with the royalty obligations already imposed on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music.

“I’m pleased for the opportunity to testify before the Senate next week,” Huppe said in a statement. “Recording artists are an essential part of our culture. It’s outrageous that, in 2025, they still are not paid fairly for the work they do.” “I hope that the Senate will remedy this inequity and act swiftly to pass this important legislation,” he continued.

A little over 300 artists already signed a letter back in February demanding that lawmakers advance the bill.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news alerts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!