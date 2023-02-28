Gavin Newsom Ends COVID Mandate Without Fanfare

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN Deven Berryhill

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT – Tuesday, February 28, 2023

After almost three years and more than 100,000 deaths related to COVID-19, California ends its State of Emergency on Tuesday at midnight.

Back on March 4th, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) announced in a news conference (carried by every local TV network), that California was declared to be in a “State of Emergency.” The governor made the declaration in concern over the state’s first COVID-19 related death which became public.

Critics of Newsom have said that Tuesday night’s transition will probably happen without any substantial public notice.