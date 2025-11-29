Gas prices hit lowest point since 2021

A gas pump is seen on November 26, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Gas prices are near their lowest in four years, with twenty-eight states averaging prices below $3 a gallon. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

1:25 PM – Saturday, November 29, 2025

The prices of gasoline across the United States have dropped to their lowest levels for the first time in four years.

GasBuddy data published on Friday revealed that the national average price per gallon of gasoline dipped below $3, which is the lowest average since May 2021.

GasBuddy released a news statement on Friday reporting the low numbers, which dropped in “all 50 states over the last seven days, an exceptionally rare and broad-based retreat.”

“We haven’t seen the national average fall this low in over four years, and the speed and breadth of the decline are remarkable,” said GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan in the release. “Every single state has seen relief at the pump over the past week, a rare feat that underscores how challenging the fundamentals are for gasoline prices right now. This is a welcome break for Americans ahead of the holiday season.” “U.S. gas prices now average $2.946/gallon, according to GasBuddy, the lowest since May 9, 2021,” De Haan posted to X on Friday. Advertisement

De Haan also made previous posts disproving the idea that gas prices would go up over the Thanksgiving holiday.

He added in the news statement that he could see prices continuing to fall more over the next four weeks, though prices typically begin to climb in February.

“As we get closer to 2026, the outlook for another friendly year for motorists is strengthening,” De Haan added.

Some stations in Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas are selling gasoline for under $2 per gallon. Though California has the highest average at $4.50, some stations are below $4 per gallon, according to the gas monitor.

“Americans are seeing some of the lowest prices at the gas pump in more than four years as President Donald J. Trump’s relentless commitment to American energy production pays off,” the White House said in a press release last week. “President Trump understands that energy dominance is a key driver for growing our economy and lowering costs — making good on a promise he repeatedly made on the campaign trail after years of Biden-induced economic disaster,” the statement continued. “In fact, under Biden, average gas prices remained above $3 per gallon for nearly the entirety of his presidency.”

