Gaetz Pushes Biden To End U.S. Military Presence In Syria

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Congressman Matt Gaetz introduced a new War Powers resolution on Thursday that would direct the Biden Administration to immediately remove U.S. troop deployments in Syria.

On the heels of a dropped sex trafficking investigation by the Department of Justice, Congressman Gaetz (R-Fla.) filed a House resolution that would end the U.S. Military presence in Syria. According to Gaetz, the resolution was designed to force President Joe Biden to remove U.S. armed forces from Syria no later than 15 days following the resolution’s adoption.

It’s reported that the congressman filed the resolution in response to a February 17th report from U.S. Central Command detailing how four U.S. soldiers were wounded during a combined U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) helicopter raid in Syria. Gaetz, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, claimed that this report came long after Biden said there were no U.S. troops in Syria.

“Congress has never authorized the use of military force in Syria. The United States is currently not in a war with or against Syria, so why are we conducting dangerous military operations there? President Biden must remove all U.S. Armed Forces from Syria. America First means actually putting the people of our country first — not the interests of the Military Industrial Complex,” said Congressman Gaetz.

Gaetz also said that he wants to get members of Congress to vote on record regarding the future of “Obama’s war in Syria.”