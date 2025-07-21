Gabbard submits criminal referral to DOJ over Obama admin’s ‘Manufactured’ Russian collusion hoax

U.S. President Barack Obama (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:54 AM – Monday, July 21, 2025

The Department of Justice announced that it received documents from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard pertaining to a criminal referral from Obama-era officials who “manufactured” the narrative that Russia attempted to collude with President Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

Gabbard’s report alleged that Obama administration officials participated in a “treasonous conspiracy” during the 2016 election cycle for “manipulating and withholding” intelligence to craft a narrative that Russia was interfering in the U.S. presidential election to undermine President Trump.

“Over 100 documents that we released on Friday really detail and provide evidence of how this treasonous conspiracy was directed by President Obama just weeks before he was due to leave office after President Trump had already gotten elected. This is not a Democrat or Republican issue. This is an issue that is so serious it should concern every single American because it has to do with the integrity of our democratic republic,” Gabbard stated on Sunday. Advertisement

“The implications of this are frankly nothing short of historic,” she continued.

Gabbard announced the release of the documents on Friday, writing: “Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic.”

Gabbard followed up her initial post with a long thread explaining that prior to the 2016 election, “the Intelligence Community shared a consensus view: Russia lacked the intent and capability to hack U.S. elections.”

“On Dec 8, 2016, IC officials prepared an assessment for the President’s Daily Brief, finding that Russia ‘did not impact recent U.S. election results’ by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure. Before it could reach the President, it was abruptly pulled ‘based on new guidance.’ This key intelligence assessment was never published,” she continued.

Gabbard went on to describe a meeting between then-FBI Director James Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and President Barack Obama.

“Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even though it would contradict multiple intelligence assessments released over the previous several months,” Gabbard wrote.

“On January 6, 2017, just days before President Trump took office, DNI Clapper unveiled the Obama-directed politicized assessment, a gross weaponization of intelligence that laid the groundwork for a years-long coup intended to subvert President Trump’s entire presidency. According to whistleblower emails shared with us today, we know Clapper and Brennan used the baseless discredited Steele Dossier as a source to push this false narrative in the intelligence assessment.”

“These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate,” Gabbard added.

The Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Pam Bondi, is now expected to look into Gabbard’s findings and decide if any charges should be brought against the individuals involved in the conspiracy.

