Gabbard Releases 60K More RFK Assassination Documents, ‘Corroborating’ Rumors That Foreign Nations Were Tipped Off

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

1:55 PM – Thursday, May 8, 2025

The Trump administration released an additional dump of 60,000 more files pertaining to the assassination of former Democrat Senator Robert F. Kennedy on Wednesday.

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced the release. This follows last month’s release of around 10,000 documents.

“After the initial release of 10,000 documents three weeks ago, we searched F.B.I and C.I.A warehouses for any records not previously turned over to The National Archives,” Gabbard wrote in an X post.

“More than 60,000 documents were discovered, declassified, and digitized for public viewing. Today’s release is an important step toward maximum transparency, finding the truth, and sharing the truth,” she continued.

A news release from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed that the search for the extra documents “resulted in the discovery of tens of thousands of additional documents related to the assassination of RFK, including the more than 60,000 pages made available online today.”

“Today’s release includes never-before-seen details about the FBI’s investigation into the assassination of RFK – including the discussion of potential leads by various FBI offices, internal FBI memos detailing the progress of the case, and more,” it continued.

The release also provided an update on an observation made by Gabbard following the initial release of the RFK files, in which she stated that foreign nations were speaking about the Kennedy assassination “before he was actually killed.” She noted that this discovery has been further “corroborated” by the newly published documents.

“If you look on this memo alone, you see Kuwait, London, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Benghazi… all of these American embassies who were the recipients of this cable,” Gabbard said at the time. “People are going to have to go to the website and read for themselves to kind of get an insight into what the conversations were like before, and after, Senator Kennedy’s assassination.”

“As was first uncovered in the initial tranche of 10,000 RFK files, there were rumors circulating on foreign soil that Senator Kennedy had been shot one month prior to his true assassination date. Today’s additional investigative materials corroborate this previously released information. Further, this release includes audio recordings of the Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) interviews with Sirhan Sirhan, as well as recordings of interviews with eyewitnesses of the assassination,” the release added.

Palestinian Sirhan Sirhan was the accused man convicted of murdering Kennedy. However, Kennedy’s son, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has publicly called the “official narrative” into question throughout the years.

“I commend President Trump for his courage and his commitment to transparency. I’m grateful also to Tulsi Gabbard for her dogged efforts to root out and declassify these documents,” RFK Jr. stated last month. “Lifting the veil on the RFK papers is a necessary step toward restoring trust in American government.”

