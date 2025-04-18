Gabbard: ‘Different Countries’ Sent Messages About RFK Assassination Before He Was Actually Killed

Sen. Robert F. Kennedy with his aide Theodore Sorenson April 3, 1968. (Photo by National Archive/Newsmakers)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

2:15 PM – Friday, April 18, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated that the newly-released documents pertaining to the assassination of Democrat Senator Robert F. Kennedy raise even “more questions than answers.”

“There’s no smoking gun,'” Gabbard stated. “But there are a lot of interesting things that have not been previously known that really call into question what really happened and who was behind it.”

Gabbard and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the release of 10,000 documents on Friday, in relation to the 1968 assassination of RFK — who was shot and killed after delivering a speech at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

RFK was assassinated by Sirhan Sirhan, a Palestinian immigrant who eventually admitted to killing Kennedy in the 1969 trial. At the time, Sirhan told journalist David Frost that he felt betrayed by the senator, while citing RFK’S unwavering “support of Israel.” However, at another point, Sirhan also claimed that he had “no memory” of committing the crime.

RFK’s autopsy found that he was ultimately killed by a bullet that was fired from behind his ear, which conflicts with the official narrative, as reports during that time stated that Sirhan was standing “in front” of Kennedy. This has prompted skeptics to ponder whether there was a second shooter in the whole ordeal.

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has stepped into the spotlight once more, increasingly addressing the circumstances surrounding his father’s assassination. Kennedy also questioned, in addition to skeptics, whether Sirhan was the sole shooter who killed his father.

“The people that were closest to [Sirhan], the people that disarmed him, all said he never got near my father,” RFK Jr. stated in 2018. “I was disturbed that the wrong person might have been convicted of killing my father. My father was the chief law enforcement officer in this country.”

“I think it would have disturbed him if somebody was put in jail for a crime they didn’t commit,” he added.

RFK Jr. previously supported Sirhan’s request for parole in 2021 — which ultimately ended up being denied by California Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).

He now remains incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.

On Friday, Gabbard questioned the media’s official RFK assassination narrative in a Fox News segment, shockingly revealing that a number of American ambassadors in foreign countries had been speaking about the assassination “before he was actually killed,” leading her to question whether it was a global effort and to what end.

“There are other documents I mentioned, State Department cables that showed different countries were sending messages to each other around Senator Kennedy’s assassination — saying that he had been assassinated but that was before he was actually killed,” she stated. “I think in my view these documents provide the background to more questions than answers.”

“If you look on this memo alone, you see Kuwait, London, Tel Aviv, Beirut, Benghazi… all of these American embassies who were the recipients of this cable,” Gabbard continued. “People are going to have to go to the website and read for themselves to kind of get an insight into what the conversations were like before, and after, Senator Kennedy’s assassination.”

“There’s no smoking gun,” she added. “But there are a lot of interesting things that have not been previously known that really call into question what really happened and who was behind it.”

Additionally, one of the unredacted files included a note, which was implied to have been written by Sirhan, that called for RFK to be “disposed of, like his brother was,” referencing the assassination of Democrat President John F. Kennedy.

In conclusion, Gabbard revealed that there is an additional 50,000 documents pertaining to RFK’s assassination that have not yet been released, as multiple federal officials under Gabbard are now working around the clock to process the files for their release.

