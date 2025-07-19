Gabbard accuses Obama administration of ‘treasonous conspiracy’

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence, arrives to testify during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:10 AM – Saturday, July 19, 2025

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has released a report, claiming that former President Barack Obama’s administration officials manipulated intelligence related to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Gabbard joined “Hannity” on Friday night, where she claimed that Obama aimed to “subvert the American people’s will” through the Russia collusion narrative surrounding the 2016 election.

The intelligence leader released a declassified report exposing what she described as “overwhelming evidence” that, following Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, Obama and key figures on his national security team initiated the foundation for the Trump–Russia investigation that persisted for years.

She emphasized to viewers that the matter is “important to every single one of us as Americans,” highlighting that it goes beyond political affiliations and concerns the “integrity and strength of our democratic republic.”

“It lays out, these over 100 documents that you’re referencing, that I declassified and released, spells out in great detail exactly what happens when you have some of the most powerful people in our country directly leading at the helm, President Obama and his senior-most national security cabinet, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, and Susan Rice and others, essentially making a very intentional decision to create this manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence with the objective of subverting the will of the American people,” she told Hannity.

According to Gabbard, the Obama administration’s intention was to effectively “not accept the decision of the American people” in the 2016 election and to push forward a “manufactured, politicized piece of intelligence” to justify a “years-long coup against President Trump.”

She also discussed her perspective on the broader impact the Russia investigation had on the nation and its citizens.

“The years-long Mueller investigation that cost taxpayers almost $40 million to congressional impeachments, endless smears and attacks against not only President Trump, but his family. He had senior members of his team who were investigated, some arrested and jailed. We had heightened and increased tensions between the United States and Russia. The list goes on and on about the consequences of President Obama and his senior cabinet members politicizing intelligence,” she asserted.

Speaking with Hannity, Gabbard said she would be turning over the related documents to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for further review, adding that maintaining accountability is “critical” to preserving trust in the republic.

“I am referring all of these documents that we have found and uncovered, referring them to the Department of Justice for further investigation. Accountability and action; not just investigation, but action. Accountability has to take place. The American people’s ability to have faith and trust in the integrity of our democratic republic is literally what’s at stake and therefore the future of our ability to exist as the country that we know it. This accountability is critical to make sure that this never happens again,” she stated. “Exposing the truth and naming those who are responsible should drive that accountability that has to take place.” “The Steele dossier was used in this manufactured assessment that President Obama directed to be created along with many other pieces of intelligence that the intelligence community itself, for months leading up to the election, said, ‘This is not credible and should not be used at all,’” the DNI chief claimed.

The following morning, during an appearance on “Fox and Friends,” Gabbard expanded on the newly released documents and labeled the Obama administration’s actions as a “treasonous conspiracy” against Trump.

“No one, no matter who they are, no matter how high up they are or how powerful they may be, no matter who the intelligence officials or professionals were, who were a part of this treasonous conspiracy, there must be accountability,” she asserted.

