Ga. Gov. Kemp: FBI investigating school shooting hoaxes

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that the FBI is investigating multiple active shooter hoax calls made to several high schools in his state.

On Wednesday morning, calls were made to a variety of schools in Atlanta, Savannah and surrounding areas, saying that gunmen were on campus.

The fake calls prompted a major police response which caused students, staffs and parents to panic. Law enforcement arrived to some of the schools within five minutes of the hoax calls and quickly combed the campuses for potential threats.

Police Chief Terry Enoch commented on the situation.

“One of the things I want to make sure, everybody understands is that everything is safe, schools are safe. Students says there were no injuries,” he said.

The Governor called the incidents ‘acts of domestic terrorism’ and assured that the authorities are working to ensure the culprits are brought to justice. He also thanked law enforcement for their quick response and touted his policies to boost school security which includes training 400 new resource officers.